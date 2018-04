An Afghan police officer inspects the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

People shift an injured victim of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Blood stained voters' registration papers are seen on the ground at the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

At least 31 people were killed and more than 50 were wounded on Sunday in a suicide attack on a voter registration center in western Kabul, government sources told EFE.

Public health ministry spokesperson Wahidullah Majroh said that 31 dead bodies and 54 wounded people have been transported to various Kabul hospitals until now.