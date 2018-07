Alleged Taliban militants greet Afghan Army soldiers as a group of Taliban visits people as a goodwill gesture amid a three-day ceasefire on second day of Eid al-Fitr, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

At least 31 security force members and 50 Taliban rebels were killed and 15 other officers were wounded in several attacks on checkpoints in northeastern Afghanistan, official sources told EFE Thursday.

Coordinated attacks on several checkpoints and an Afghan security forces base in Kunduz province and neighboring Takhar began early Thursday, said spokesperson of Takhar governor, Sanatullah Timori.