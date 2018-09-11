A man who was injured in a twin suicide bomb blasts, that targeted girl's schools, receive medical attention at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Sep. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least 32 people were killed and 128 wounded on Tuesday in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar following a devastating suicide bomb attack on protesters who were calling for the dismissal of a police commander.

The incident, the fourth attack to hit the region on Tuesday, took place around 1 pm, when an insurgent detonated the bomb he was carrying in his vest in the Momand Darah district, east of the provincial capital Jalalabad, said Attaullah Khogyanai, a spokesperson for the province's governor.