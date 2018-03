Members of the Third International Caravan of Search for the Disappeared protest through the main streets of the port of Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID GUZMAN

Members of the Third International Caravan of Search for the Disappeared protest through the main streets of the port of Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID GUZMAN

At least 34 people, who were detained during investigations over the disappearance of 43 students in Ayotzinapa in the Mexican state of Guerrero, were tortured, according to a report released Thursday by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The UN investigation, based on forensic analysis and accounts of eyewitnesses and authorities, concluded there were strong evidences of 34 people having been tortured.