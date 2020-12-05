Aceh Doctor Association leaders Isra Firmansyah (L) and Darwati Gani, member of Aceh House of Representative (R) show a hand made medical protective clothing during a handover of medical aid for medical workers in Aceh in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 18 April 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

At least 342 health workers have died due to Covid-19 since the start of the epidemic in Indonesia, one of the countries most affected by the novel coronavirus in Asia, the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) said on Saturday.

In a statement, the association said that the figure includes 192 doctors, 136 nurses and 14 dentists, and called on people to take precautions to check the spread of the disease, which has already caused more than 564,000 infections and 17,479 deaths in the archipelago. EFE-EPA