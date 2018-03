A Syrian child injured in shelling seen in a hospital in Douma, Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus on March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Syrian government soldiers keep watch from behind a barrier at al-Wafidin Camp in the countryside near Damascus on Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

At least 35 civilians, including 12 children, died in attacks staged Sunday by the Syrian regime and its allies on the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a non-governmental organization, the bombardment of the enclave - including the firing of missiles - by the regime of Bashar al-Assad has resulted in a "massacre" in the city of Douma and its surroundings.