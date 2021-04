At least 36 killed by train derailment in eastern Taiwan

At least 36 people died and 72 were injured Friday following the derailment of a train in Hualien, Taiwan’s, according to government reports.

The country’s Transport Ministry said the train was traveling through the Daqingshui tunnel with about 350 passengers on board at the time of the incident, which occurred at about 09:28 (01:28 GMT.) EFE-EPA