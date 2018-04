Yemenis inspect the site of an alleged Saudi-led airstrike hit houses at a neighborhood in Sana'a, Yemen, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemeni children look at the site of an alleged Saudi-led airstrike hit houses at a neighborhood in Sana'a, Yemen,Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni walks past a destroyed car at the site of an alleged Saudi-led airstrike hit houses at a neighborhood in Sana'a, Yemen, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

At least 38 security members of Houthi rebels were killed in bombing launched by the Saudi Arabia-led Arab coalition against the building of interior ministry in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, a Saudi TV channel claimed Saturday.

Al-Arabiya channel said the rebels were killed Friday night, when the bombing targeted a meeting of the Houthis held in the building of the ministry.