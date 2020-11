A child walks among debris in the aftermath of Typhoon Vamco in Rodriguez, Rizal, east of Manila, Philippines, 13 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Residents carry salvaged belongings along a road covered in mud and debris in the aftermath of Typhoon Vamco in Rodriguez, Rizal, east of Manila, Philippines, 13 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A man carries salvaged belongings along a road covered in mud and debris in the aftermath of Typhoon Vamco in Rodriguez, Rizal, east of Manila, Philippines, 13 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Typhoon Vamco, which swept through the center of the Philippines island of Luzon early Thursday, has left at least 39 people dead, 22 missing and 40 injured, according to the armed forces Friday.

The government's preliminary count currently stands at 14 dead and 14 missing, although presidential spokesman, Harry Roque, warned at a press conference that the figures will increase as reports of victims are verified. EFE-EPA