At least 39 fishing boats burned in a fire that began early Monday in the port of Benoa in Denpasar on the Indonesian island of Bali.
Authorities Monday ruled out fatalities or injuries in the blaze, which had not been extinguished by mid-afternoon.
At least 39 fishing boats catch fire in Bali port
Indonesian firefighters work to contain a fire on a group of fishing boats at Benoa Port in Bali, Indonesia, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
