People shift an injured victim to a hospital after militants attacked government buildings, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A man who has shifted an injured victim of bomb blasts, react outside a hospital, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

epa06732573 A man who was wounded in a bomb blast reacts at the scene of an attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Smoke billows from the scene of an attack by militants at a government building in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least four people have been killed and 20 were injured on Sunday in an ongoing attack on a government building in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, officials said.

The attack on the headquarters of the customs department began at 12.50 pm, after which a group of insurgents entered the building, Hussain Mashriqiwai, police spokesperson for the Nangarhar province, told EFE.