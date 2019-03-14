Injured people are rushed to an ambulance after a foot over bridge adjacent to Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station collapsed, in Mumbai, India, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

At least four people have died and 28 others were injured on Thursday when a pedestrian bridge near a railway station in the western Indian city of Mumbai collapsed, a spokesperson for the city's Disaster Management Department told EFE.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm local time (2pm GMT) when a section of an elevated pedestrian footbridge gave way during the height of rush hour in the Asian country's business capital, said Ramesh Kamble, a spokesman for the Department of Disaster Management of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.