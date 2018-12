A handout photo made available by the Chelyabinsk Region Governor Press Office shows Russian rescue workers removing debris after a gas explosion in an apartment building in the city of Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk region, Russia, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE

A handout photo made available by the Chelyabinsk Region Governor Press Office shows Chelyabinsk Region Governor Boris Dubrovsky (R) speaking with Russian Emergency Situations Ministry officers at the site of an apartment building collapse in the city of Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk region, Russia, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE

At least four people died and 68 others were reported missing after a residential building collapsed in Russia, authorities confirmed Monday.

Emergency services said that rescue workers managed to dig several others with injuries out of the rubble in the city of Magnitogorsk in the Chelyabinsk region, on the eastern side of the extreme southern extent of the Ural Mountains.