Image provided by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro showing a police operation in which four suspected militias were killed and 80 were arrested, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/POLICIA CIVIL RIO

At least 4 people were killed and 80 were arrested during a large police operation against para-police groups called militias that operate in Rio de Janeiro, authorities said Saturday.

The operation was carried out in the low-income neighborhood of Santa Cruz in the west side of Rio de Janeiro, a city where the Brazilian military assumed responsibility for public safety more than a month ago, although in this case the operation was launched by the police.