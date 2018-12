Fire Department officials inspect the site where an aircraft plunged into a house in Culiacan, Mexico, Dec. 03, 2018. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Cruz

Fire Department officials inspect the site where an aircraft plunged into a house in Culiacan, Mexico, Dec. 03, 2018. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Cruz

Police officers at the site where an aircraft plunged into a house in Culiacan, Mexico, Dec. 03, 2018. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Cruz

At least 4 dead after plane falls on house in northwestern Mexico

Four people were killed and two more were injured when a light aircraft, operated by the Calafia Airline, fell on a house in the Mexican city of Culiacan in the northwestern Sinaloa province on Monday, municipal authorities said.

The accident caused heavy structural damage to the house, situated in a residential area north of Culiacan, Oscar Guinto Marmolejo, the head of public security and transport at the municipality, told reporters.