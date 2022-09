Fire fighters try to put out the Fairview Fire as it burns a home on Gibbel Road in Hemet, California, USA, 05 September 2022 (issued 06 September 2022). EFE/EPA/Allison Dinner

At least four people have died as a result of several wildfires that have affected California in recent days, United States media reported Tuesday.

Among the victims were two women aged 66 and 73 who died in a fast-spreading wildfire in the community of Weed, in the northern part of the state.