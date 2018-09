Kashmiri Muslims carry the body of a slain civilian Mohammad Saleem Malik towards safety after Indian policemen lobbed tear smoke shells to disperse them during a funeral procession in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 27 September 2018. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslim protesters bows down to protect themselves from pellets during clashes with police after a civilian Mohammad Saleem Malik was killed in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 27 September 2018. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslim protesters during clashes with police amid tear smoke after a civilian Mohammad Saleem Malik was killed in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 27 September 2018. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri Muslim protester throws back an exploded tear smoke shell towards police during clashes after a civilian Mohammad Saleem Malik was killed in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 27 September 2018. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

At least 4 dead in clashes between Indian soldiers, insurgents in Kashmir

At least one Indian soldier and three insurgents died in violent clashes in the northern Indian state of Kashmir on Thursday, official sources said.

Two militants were killing during a joint police and army operation in the Bugdam district, while a third died in a similar operation in the district of Anantnag, the Northern Command of the Indian Army confirmed on Twitter.