A handout shakemap made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hitting near Kainantu, Papua New Guinea, 11 September 2022. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least 4 dead in landslides after M7.6 earthquake in Papua New Guinea

At least four people have died in remote mountainous areas of Papua New Guinea as a result of landslides triggered by the magnitude-7.6 earthquake that struck on Sunday morning, reported the United Nations team in the country.

"So far, at least four deaths have been reported – one in Rai Coast (district), Madang (province), and three in Wau (town), Morobe (province). All were buried in landslides," the UN Country Team in Papua New Guinea said Sunday in its report.