A police vehicle on the empty Stuart Highway at the McMinn Street intersection, where it is believed police stopped the alleged gunman, in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, Jun. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL FRANCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ambulance vehicles and officers outside a workshop in Woolner, where it is believed a gunman has shot multiple victims, in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, Jun. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL FRANCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Police at a crime scene on the intersection of McMinn Street and Stuart Highway in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, Jun. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL FRANCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

At least four people died in a shooting in the northern Australian city of Darwin on Tuesday, national broadcaster ABC reported.

"Northern Territory Police can confirm that a male has been taken into custody following a shooting incident in the inner suburbs of Darwin earlier this evening," the police said in a statement at around 8.30pm local time.