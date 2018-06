Afghan security officials stand guard outside the residence of Faridoon Momand, an Afghan lawmaker, after a suicide bomb attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Jun. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least four insurgents have died and 10 civilians were wounded Monday in an attack on the provincial headquarters of the Ministry of Education in the city of Jalalabad, in eastern Afghanistan, officials told EFE.

The attack began at 9:50 am, when one of the assailants detonated an explosive vest at the building's entrance, according to Attaullah Khogyanai, spokesperson for the provincial governor of Nangarhar of which Jalalabad is the capital.