View of the damages at the Damascus Commercial Tower in al-Mayssat area in Damascus, Syria, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANA

Smoke rises from the Damascus Commercial Tower at al-Mayssat area in Damascus, Syria, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANA

At least four people were killed and 24 wounded on Wednesday in two rocket blasts in Damascus, the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

According to SANA, one rocket destroyed a car parked in al-Maisat Square killing two people and wounding 11 others, while another rocket hit the upper floors of the Damascus Commercial Tower in the al-Marjah district, leaving two dead and 13 wounded, mostly women and children.