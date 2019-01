An Afghan soldier stands guard outside the emergency hospital after a truck bomb blast targeted Green Village camp belong to foreigners in capital Kabul, Afghanistan, Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

A car bomb attack in a wealthy neighborhood of the capital of Afghanistan on Monday has killed at least four people and left another 40 people injured, official sources told EFE.

The bombing took place near the so-called Green Village in eastern Kabul – a residential area frequented by foreigners – shortly after 7 pm local time, according to interior ministry spokesman Najub Danish.