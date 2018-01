A handout photo made available by ER24EMS showing rescue workers inspect the remain of a intercity train that derailed after hitting a truck that was crossing the tracks, Kroonstad, South Africa, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA/ER24EMS / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by ER24EMS showing rescue workers inspect the remain of a intercity train that derailed after hitting a truck that was crossing the tracks, Kroonstad, South Africa, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA/ER24EMS / HANDOUT

At least four people were killed and 40 were injured when a train crashed into vehicles in central South Africa, emergency services said Thursday.

Emergency assistance group Netcare911 said they were attending to the crash in the area of Kroonstad, a city 180 kilometers (112 miles) south west of Johannesburg, along with other emergency services.