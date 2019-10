Big waves caused by Typhoon MItag crash on the shore of the southern resort island of Jeju, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/YONHAP

A view of submerged vehicles in a flooded parking lot in the aftermath of Typhoon Mitag, in Gangneung, South Korea, Oct. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/YONHAP

At least four people have died and two remain missing after Typhoon Mitag ravaged the southern and eastern regions of South Korea overnight, authorities said on Thursday.

The typhoon, the 18th so far in the Pacific this typhoon season, made its landfall in the southwestern county of Haenam on Wednesday night and swept eastward over the Korean peninsula until reaching the Sea of Japan (called the East Sea by Koreans) as a tropical storm on Thursday morning. EFE-EPA