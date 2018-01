An undated picture showing Arunachal Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu, who was killed in a Pawan Hans chopper crash in 2011, at a function in Guwahati, India. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Indian Coast Guard personnel perform a mock search and rescue operation during a demonstration in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai, India, May 03, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

At least four people were killed and three were missing Saturday after a chopper crashed near the western Indian city of Mumbai.

The helicopter, which was carrying five workers of the state-run oil firm ONGC and two pilots of the Pawan Hans company, went missing after taking off from Mumbai at 10.30 am.