Rescuers carry a woman out of the site of a landslide in Naga City, Cebu province, central Philippines, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAY ROMMEL LABRA

A resident looks on as rescue operations continue at the site of a landslide in Naga City, Cebu province, central Philippines, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAY ROMMEL LABRA

At least four people died and some 20 houses were buried Thursday after a landslide in Naga, in the central Philippine province of Cebu.

The authorities recovered four bodies - those of a four-year old, two elderly women and a man - and have been carrying out search and rescue work in the area, Naga police spokesperson Roderick Gonzales told reporters.