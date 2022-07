A handout photo made available by the Cordillera Police Regional Office (CPRO) shows villagers clearing boulders along a road following an earthquake in Tinok hi-way, Cordillera region, Philippines, 27 July 2022. EPA-EFE/CPRO / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) shows rescuers carrying a victim following an earthquake in Vigan, Ilocos Sur province, Philippines, 27 July 2022. EPA-EFE/Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) shows rescuers and a policeman inspecting a collapsed structure following an earthquake in Vigan, Ilocos Sur province, Philippines, 27 July 2022. EPA-EFE/Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) shows a collapsed building following an earthquake in Santiago, Ilocos Sur province, Philippines, 27 July 2022. EPA-EFE/Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least four people have been killed and many historic buildings have been damaged after a magnitude-7.0 earthquake struck Abra province in the northwest Philippines island of Luzon on Wednesday, authorities reported.

Two fatalities were in Benguet province, one in Abra, and one in Mountain province, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said at a press conference, adding at least 16 people were injured.