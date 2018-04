A group of people protest in front of burning tires in Managua, Nicaragua, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

At least 4 killed in Nicaragua protests, clashes over social security reforms

At least four people including a police officer were killed in Nicaragua on Thursday in clashes during protests against social security reforms, the police reported.

Protests were held in different parts of the country and at least 33 people were injured, according to the Red Cross.