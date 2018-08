Police block off a main road at Wheeler Boulevard in Moncton, a city in the Eastern Canadian province of New Brunswick, on June 5, 2014, during a search for a man suspected of killing three Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers. At least four people were killed in a shooting on Aug. 10, 2018, in Fredericton, New Brunswick's capital.

At least four people have been killed in a shooting on Friday in eastern Canada, according to local police sources.

In a post on Twitter, police in the city of Fredericton, the capital of the province of New Brunswick – located some 850 kilometers (528 miles) to the east of Ottawa – confirmed the fatalities and asked residents to stay clear of the area.