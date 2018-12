An Afghan soldier stands guard near to a demonstration outside the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

At least four people were killed on Tuesday in a suicide attack targeting an Afghan security forces vehicle in a district of Kabul province, officials said.

The attack took place around 9.20 am when a suicide bomber detonated himself in the Paghman administrative district, west of the Afghan capital, interior ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi said, adding that the death toll could still rise.