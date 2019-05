Russian emergency personnel stand in front of a closed area, where surviving passengers and relatives meet with investigators and receive psychological aid at Mowcow's Sheremetyevo airport after fire engulfed an Aeroflot Superjet-100 aircraft making an emergency landing on May 5, 2019. According to authorities, at least 40 people died in the blaze. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A handout photo made available by Russian Investigative Committee (Sledcom) shows an Aeroflot Superjet-100 passenger jet burning at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport after making an emergency landing on May 5, 2019. Authorities say at least 40 people died in the blaze. EFE/EPA/Russian Investigative Committee / HANDOUT / BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Russian emergency vehicles stand in line at Moscow's Sheremtyevo Airport after bringing surviving passengers and relatives meet with investigators and receive psychological aid after fire engulfed an Aeroflot Superjet-100 aircraft making an emergency landing on May 5, 2019. According to authorities, at least 40 people died in the blaze. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

At least 40 die when jet bursts into flame at Moscow airport

At least 40 people died Sunday and dozens were injured when an Aeroflot Superjet-100 passenger plane burst into flames while making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.

The Russian Health Ministry said Sunday night that 40 people had died and that health specialists were attending to "34 passengers and four members of the crew" who had survived the accident.