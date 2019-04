Police cordon off the area after a explosion hit at St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

At least 40 people were killed and 280 were injured in a series of explosions on Easter Sunday that rocked at least three luxury hotels and two churches in Sri Lanka.

The explosions took place around 8.45 am, and were reported from at least three luxury hotels and a church in Colombo and another church in Katana, around 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of the capital, Sri Lanka police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara said.