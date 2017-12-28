At least 40 people were killed and more than 30 injured on Thursday in a suicide attack in Kabul inside a madrasa - an Islamic religious school - situated in a building which also houses the offices of an Afghan news agency, according to a new estimate from the ministry of interior affairs.

The explosion took place around 10.30 am in the Qala-e-Nazar area in western Kabul, Nasrat Rahimi, spokesperson for the ministry of interior affairs, told EFE, adding that the victims included women and children.