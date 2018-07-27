At least 40 migrants were intercepted near the eastern Alicante province of Spain on Friday, the majority of whom were discovered split between three small vessels several miles out to sea while 10 others had already made it to land.

The regional branch of the Red Cross said there were at least five minors among those attended to, who were all male. A group of eight migrants was initially spotted around 8.45 am in a vessel some 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast of Alicante, while 12 other people were later detected by a police patrol boat 35 km southeast of Benidorm.