AOS (Armed Offenders Squad) push back members of the public following a shooting resulting in multiple fatalies and injuries at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Martin Hunter NEW ZEALAND OUT

At least 40 people were killed and 20 injured in a coordinated shooting attack on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, the prime minister of New Zealand said.

Jacinda Ardern told a press conference that the incident could "only be described as a terrorist attack".