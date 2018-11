Shoes worn by passengers that were recovered from the water are laid out near the site where a party boat capsized and sank in Lake Victoria near Mutima village, some 50km south of the capital Kampala, Uganda, Nov. 25, 2018.

Ugandan police officers in boats work at the site where a party boat capsized and sank in Lake Victoria near Mutima village, some 50km south of the capital Kampala, Uganda, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD KABUUBI

At least 40 people remained missing Tuesday after a Ugandan party boat carrying an estimated 100 people capsized and sank on Lake Victoria over the weekend, Ugandan police said.

Divers continued to search the water for bodies and had recovered 31 victims from Saturday's accident, caused by over-loading the vessel far beyond capacity, while at least 27 people were rescued.