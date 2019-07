A file picture shows rescue workers dig up at the site of a four-storey residential building that collapsed in Mumbai, India, Jul.25, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Some 40-50 people were believed to be trapped in the rubble after a four-storey residential building collapsed on Tuesday in a densely populated neighborhood of Mumbai, India’s financial capital.

The structure caved in around 11:40 am in the Dongri area of the congested Mumbai city, in the west of the country, which has been receiving heavy monsoon rains for the past few days.