People continue to work during rescue and retrieval operation for landslide victims caused by Typhoon Mangkhut in Ucab village, Itogon town, Benguet Province, Philippines, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Authorities inspect the bodies of victims after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut in Ucab village, Itogon town, Benguet Province, Philippines, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

People continue to work during rescue and retrieval operation for landslide victims caused by Typhoon Mangkhut in Ucab village, Itogon town, Benguet Province, Philippines, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Workers continue rescue and retrieval operation for landslide victims caused by Typhoon Mangkhut in Ucab village, Itogon town, Benguet Province, Philippines, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Philippine authorities Monday resumed search for at least 40 people, who were trapped in a mine in Itogon in the northern part of the country, that was buried owing to heavy floods and landslides caused by typhoon Mangkhut over the weekend.

Along with the mine, four residential quarters of the miners were also buried.