A Romanian protester (L) faces off against riot police during a protest against the government in Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bogdan Cristel

General view of Victoriei square, taken while demonstrators light-up their smart-phones, during a protest against the government in Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/BOGDAN CRISTEL

Riot policemen pass in front of a burning barricade during a protest against the government in Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bogdan Cristel

Around 440 people, including 24 police officers, were injured during an overnight mass demonstration against government corruption in Bucharest, emergency services announced Saturday.

At least 65 people were hospitalized after police used tear gas, water cannons and truncheons against some of the 11,000 people that had gathered in the Romanian capital to protest corruption and demand the resignation of key government figures.