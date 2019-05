Russian emergency personnel stand in front of a closed area, where surviving passengers and relatives meet with investigators and receive psychological aid at Mowcow's Sheremetyevo airport after fire engulfed an Aeroflot Superjet-100 aircraft making an emergency landing on May 5, 2019. According to authorities, at least 41 people died in the blaze. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A handout photo made available by Russian Investigative Committee (Sledcom) shows an Aeroflot Superjet-100 passenger jet burning at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport after making an emergency landing on May 5, 2019. Authorities say at least 41 people died in the blaze. EFE/EPA/Russian Investigative Committee / HANDOUT / BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Russian emergency vehicles stand in line at Moscow's Sheremtyevo Airport after bringing surviving passengers and relatives meet with investigators and receive psychological aid after fire engulfed an Aeroflot Superjet-100 aircraft making an emergency landing on May 5, 2019. According to authorities, at least 41 people died in the blaze. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

At least 41 people died Sunday and an unknown number were injured when an Aeroflot Superjet-100 passenger plane burst into flames after making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.

"Forty-one people have died," said the spokesperson for the Russian Instruction Committee in Moscow, Elena Markovskaya.