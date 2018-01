Firefighters try to put out a fire at a hospital in Miryang, southeastern South Korea, 26 January 2018. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Firefighters transfer patients from a hospital after it was burned by a fire in Miryang, South Korea, 26 January 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Firefighters operate at the scene of a fire at a hospital in Miryang, South Korea, 26 January 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A firefighter inspects the damaged emergency room of a hospital after it was burned by a fire in Miryang, South Korea, 26 January 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Koren policemen stand guard in front of a damaged hospital after it was burned by a fire in Miryang, South Korea, 26 January 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

A staff member (C) of Miryang hospital is helped by firefighters in front of the damaged hospital after it was burned by a fire in Miryang, South Korea, 26 January 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

At least 41 people died and more than 79 were injured, nine of which sustained seriously, after a fire broke out Friday at a hospital in the South Korean city of Miryang, according to local authorities.

The victims were reportedly killed by smoke inhalation, the local fire department told the South Korean news agency Yonhap.