Mount Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano spews volcanic materials during an eruption as seen from Rakata island in Lampung province, Indonesia, Jul. 18 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GHAZALI

A file picture shows an Indonesian man carrying his belongings past a stranded ship at a tsunami devastated area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

A picture made available on Aug. 26, 2013 shows Anak Krakatau volcano spewing volcanic ash and smoke in the Sunda strait, Lampung province, Indonesia. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

At least 43 people have died and 584 have been injured as a result of a tsunami that hit the coasts around the Sunda Strait, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management spokesman said on Sunday.

Two others are missing, while hundreds of houses have been damaged the BNPB’s spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho added.