Iranian students clash with riot police during an anti-government protests around the Tehran University in Tehran, Iran, Dec 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Around 450 protesters have been detained in the Iranian capital during protests against the country's economic policies in the last three days, the deputy governor of Tehran province reported on Tuesday.

Ali Asghar Naserbakht said protesters were detained after destroying public property and attacking people and claimed that, on Monday, the number of participants in the protests had decreased, according to the semi-official ILNA news agency.