Police and officials man a roadblock near a trailer truck on the side of the road leading to the location where more than 40 migrants were reportedly found dead along with at least 15 who were still alive, on a roadway near railroad tracks in San Antonio, Texas, USA, 28 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS

Police and officials man a roadblock near a trailer truck on the side of the road leading to the location where more than 40 migrants were reportedly found dead along with at least 15 who were still alive, on a roadway near railroad tracks in San Antonio, Texas, USA, 28 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS

Police and officials man a roadblock near a trailer truck on the side of the road leading to the location where more than 40 migrants were reportedly found dead along with at least 15 who were still alive, on a roadway near railroad tracks in San Antonio, Texas, USA, 28 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS

At least 46 people found dead inside truck trailer in Texas

At least 46 people found dead inside truck trailer in Texas

At least 46 people, believed to be migrants, were found dead inside a truck trailer in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday, according to the city's officials.

Another 16 people, including four children, were taken to hospitals, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said at a press conference.