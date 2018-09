A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows a map with the epicenter of a 7.5-magnitude earthquake near Palu, Indonesia, Sep. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows the collapsed Anutapura hospital after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 28, 2018 (issued Sep. 29, 2018). EFE/EPA/BNPB HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows Indonesians gathering outside Undata hospital after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 28, 2018 (issued Sep. 29, 2018). EPA-EFE/BNPB HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers moving bodies of the victims at Wina beach after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BASARNAS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows houses in ruins after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 28, 2018 (issued Sep. 29, 2018). EPA-EFE/BNPB HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers moving bodies of the victims at Wina beach after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BASARNAS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows houses in ruins after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BNPB HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least 48 people have been killed and 356 injured in the Indonesian city of Palu due to a 7.5-magnitude earthquake followed by a tsunami which struck Sulawesi island, officials said on Saturday.

National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho announced the casualty figures on Saturday in a press conference and said communication was still cut off in the area affected by Friday's quake and tsunami.