A man sits in his damaged shop near the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

A man shows blood stained papers for voters regisrtation at the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

People shift an injured victim of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan police officer inspects the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Blood stained voters' registration papers are seen on the ground at the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

At least 48 killed in attack on voter registration center in Afghanistan

At least 48 people were killed and 112 injured Sunday in a suicide attack on a voter registration center in western Kabul, government sources said.

Public health ministry spokesperson Wahidullah Majroh said in a statement that 22 men, 21 women and five children had died in the attack, warning that the toll could still rise.