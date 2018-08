Afghan security stands at the scene of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Women react at the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

At least 48 people were killed and another 67 were injured after a suicide attack hit a school in Kabul, official sources told EFE.

The building targeted is a private school primarily attended by children, said the head of the criminal investigation police department, Salem Almas, adding that a team was on the ground and had launched a probe.