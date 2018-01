A handout photo made available by Agencia Andina shows a group of emergency personnel working to rescue victims after a passenger bus plunged off the Pan-American Highway North, about 45 kilometers from Lima, Peru, 02 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDINA/Vidal Tarqui / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Agencia Andina shows a group of emergency personnel loading a victim onto a helicopter during rescue operations after a passenger bus plunged off the Pan-American Highway North, about 45 kilometers from Lima, Peru, 02 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDINA/Vidal Tarqui / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A group of emergency personnel works to rescue victims after a passenger bus plunged off the Pan-American Highway North, about 45 kilometers from Lima, Peru, 02 January 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

At least 48 people were killed and six wounded Tuesday when a bus went off a highway near the Pacific Ocean in Pasamayo, an area north of Lima, and plunged off a cliff, according to the latest report from the National Police of Peru.

The head of the Police in the city of Huaral, Hernan Valdivieso, said that so far 48 people have been found dead, and 14 of them have been sent to the morgue of that town.