Riot police in action against protesters during a rally against the police brutality in Hong Kong, China, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Anti-extradition bill protesters cover themselves with umbrellas as riot police fire tear gas during a rally against the police brutality in Hong Kong, China, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Anti-extradition bill protesters walk in a tear gas smoke fired by riot police during a rally against the police brutality in Hong Kong, China, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

At least 49 people were arrested and another 16 injured during the latest mass demonstration that swept the financial district of Hong Kong, and which went ahead despite being banned by the authorities, the island's police said Monday.

According to a statement by the police, the people were arrested for taking part in Sunday's illegal rally – punishable with a three- to five-year prison sentence and hefty fines – and for possession of offensive weapons.