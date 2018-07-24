Flames are seen next to firefighting vehicle during a forest fire in Neo Voutsa, a northeast suburb of Athens, Greece, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

Devastating wildfires ripped through a popular vacation spot to the west of Athens and killed at least 49 people and injured scores more, prompting the Greek government to declare a state of emergency and request firefighting help from the European Union on Tuesday.

Emergencies services said 25 bodies were discovered huddled together just 30 meters (98 feet) from the sea in the coastal village of Mati, which was at the epicenter of the blaze engulfing parts of the Attica region between the port town of Rafina, some 30 kilometers (18 miles) northeast of Athens, and Nea Makri, a little further up the coast.